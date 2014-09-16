Hello world!

DMV 2 Go provides all DMV transactions including applying for and renewing driver's licences and ID cards. Road and knowledge tests and vision screenings are available. Thanks to DMV's partnerships with other government agencies, customers may also now purchase certified copies of Virginia birth certificates, obtain E-ZPass transponders, and apply for hurting or fishing licenses on the mobile offices.

Disclaimer: The Department of Motor Vehicles reserves the right to cancel this service in the event of an emergency. If our visit is cancelled, we will make every attempt to notify you in a timely fashion and reschedule as soon as possible.